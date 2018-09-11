SOUTHEASTERN MICHIGAN — You can look forward to a warm winter with less snow than normal around Southeastern Michigan this year – at least if you believe predictions from the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The centuries-old forecaster is saying the northeast can expect to avoid a deep freeze and, though it’s going to rain, most of that precipitation won’t be frozen.

“This winter, we expect to see above-normal temperatures almost everywhere in the United States, except in the Southwest, where we’re predicting a colder-than-normal season,” the almanac said.

