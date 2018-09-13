(CNN) — Aziz Ansari is back doing what he does best.

The former “Parks and Recreation” star did a stand-up routine Monday night at Zanies comedy club in Nashville. Last week he was in Columbia, South Carolina. He also performed in Wisconsin and Philadelphia last month and at New York’s Comedy Cellar in May.

These are the first comedy shows for Ansari since being accused of misconduct in January after the website Babe published an anonymous report from a woman alleging Ansari pressured her into having sex.

Following the report, Ansari publicly stated the sexual activity on the date was “consensual.” But he added, “I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue.”

Until recently, the comedian had been noticeably absent from public appearances.

After performing this week, Ansari also posted for the first time to his Instagram account in more than a year.

His Netflix show, “Master of None,” for which he won a Golden Globe this year, has yet to be renewed.

Ansari is not the only Hollywood star attempting to a comeback after being accused of misconduct. Comedian Louis C.K. unexpectedly performed at a New York nightclub this month, too.

CNN has reached out to Ansari’s representatives for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.