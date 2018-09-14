  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    View All Programs

DETROIT (AP) — Police say a 5-year-old girl was killed and her mother wounded in a shooting at a home in Detroit.

Detroit police Commander Elaine Bryant tells reporters that the girl was pronounced dead at a hospital following the shooting Thursday night on the city’s west side. Bryant says the mother is in serious condition at a hospital.

Bryant says at least one person entered the home before opening fire. She says “a couple of” other people who were in the home at the time were not injured.

Bryant says the shooting is “tragic” and that “the child is an innocent victim.”

Police haven’t released any details about possible suspects.

Bryant has appealed for anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s