DETROIT, MI — Detroit’s largest home on the market right now, one could get lost in this waterfront mansion that spans 14,000 square feet. It has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, an elevator and of course a grand mahogany staircase.
Don’t forget the 3,500-square-feet of entertaining space in the backyard. There’s even a third-floor gourmet kitchen and canal space for your water toys.
The price tag? $2.5 million. Here’s the specs:
- Address: 18 Sand Bar Ln, Detroit, Michigan
- Price: $2,500,000
- Square Feet: 14000
- Bedrooms: 6
- Bathrooms: 5 Full and 3 Half Baths
- Built: 2017
