MICHIGAN — Whether a long weekend in the fall or the much-needed midwinter break, there’s a new list out you’ll want to see before you plan your next getaway. WalletHub has announced 2018’s Most Fun Cities in the United States.

According to WalletHub, average American spending nearly $3,000 on entertainment each year. To help Americans find the cities with the greatest number and variety of cheap, fun activities, they compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 65 key metrics, ranging from fitness clubs per capita to movie costs to average open hours of breweries.

Here are the cities that made their Top 20:

Las Vegas, NV Orlando, FL New York, NY Atlanta, GA Miami, FL Chicago, IL Portland, OR San Francisco, CA New Orleans, LA San Diego, CA

