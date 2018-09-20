  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:2018, detroit, Real estate

m3 Waterfront Home Full Of Luxury In Detroit

DETROIT — For $2.5 million, you can own one of Detroit’s largest homes right on the waterfront. The 13,000-square-foot mansion includes an Italian marble foyer, dual staircase, elevator and two-story deck that wraps around the upper levels.

m4 Waterfront Home Full Of Luxury In Detroit

Take a look at the specs:

Address: 2 Sand Bar Ln, Detroit, Michigan
Price: $2,500,000
Square Feet: 13000
Bedrooms: 6
Bathrooms: 5 Full and 3 Half Baths
Built: 2009

m8 Waterfront Home Full Of Luxury In Detroit m10 Waterfront Home Full Of Luxury In Detroit

Step into luxury in this stunning waterfront home on the Detroit River in the elite Morgan Waterfront Estates. Italian marble foyer with dual staircases and amazing views of the Detroit river.

m9 Waterfront Home Full Of Luxury In Detroit

The three-story contemporary home boasts six bedrooms, five full baths, and three and a half baths.

man 51 Waterfront Home Full Of Luxury In Detroit

The open floor plan screams style and class.

