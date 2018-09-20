DETROIT — For $2.5 million, you can own one of Detroit’s largest homes right on the waterfront. The 13,000-square-foot mansion includes an Italian marble foyer, dual staircase, elevator and two-story deck that wraps around the upper levels.

Take a look at the specs:

Address: 2 Sand Bar Ln, Detroit, Michigan

Price: $2,500,000

Square Feet: 13000

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 5 Full and 3 Half Baths

Built: 2009

Step into luxury in this stunning waterfront home on the Detroit River in the elite Morgan Waterfront Estates. Italian marble foyer with dual staircases and amazing views of the Detroit river.

The three-story contemporary home boasts six bedrooms, five full baths, and three and a half baths.

The open floor plan screams style and class.

