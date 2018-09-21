Comments
Summer 2018 has come and gone, and this Saturday marks the first day of fall. Check out our list of the best apple orchards, cider mills and events across Metro Detroit to help you kick off the season.
Orchards & Cider Mills
- Plymouth Orchards & Cider Mill, Plymouth: Dating back to 1977, Plymouth Orchards & Cider Mill developed into a working organic farm and fall destination for fresh cider and family-oriented activities. Enjoy a cinnamon donut and glass of fresh cider. Take a wagon ride to the pumpkin patch or meander through the hay bale maze. Don’t leave without a fresh-baked pie for the family. Click here for more info.
- Franklin Cider Mill, Franklin: The Franklin Cider Mill is a one-of-a-kind living piece of history. The donuts sold here are made by an old German recipe brought to this country many years ago. Click here for more info.
- Parmenter’s Cider Mill, Northville: An Urban Cider Mill located within the Historic homes of Cabbage Town in Northville. Click here for more info.
- Yates Cider Mill, Rochester Hills: From the very young to old, there’s plenty to do at Yates. In addition to cider and donuts the mill features, a fudge shop, petting zoo, and pony rides. Click here for more info.
- Blake Farms Apple Orchard, Armada: Blake’s features award winning cider and donuts prepared fresh daily, as well as pre-picked seasonal produce. You can also come out and pick our your own produce. During the fall there are a variety of haunted attractions, like zombie paintball and haunted hayrides. Click here for more info.
- Erwin Orchards, South Lyon: Award-winning fresh cider, apple and pumpkin spice donuts. U-Pick apples, raspberries, asparagus, sweet cherries, pumpkins. School and group tours. Click here for more info.
Events
- Fridays From Sep. 14-Nov 7 Farmington Hills Hayrides At Heritage Park: Farmington Hills offers frightless hayrides every Friday evening from September 14 through November 2. $5 for Farmington Hills residents. Hayrides depart every half-hour at Heritage Park and come complete with roasted marshmallows. Click here for more.
- Oct. 2 Farmington Hills Hay Day: Hot Dogs, hay rides, pumpkin painting and more! This is a FREE event! Click here for more.
- October 5-7, 12-14, 19-21 Detroit Zoo – Zoo Boo: Live entertainment awaits your costume-clad little ones, including dazzling and daring acrobatics, magic acts, jugglers, story tellers, live music and extreme pumpkin carving demonstrations. Click here for more.
- Sat, Oct. 6 Ferndale Art Festival: Hilton Fall Festival offers a day full of hayrides, trick-or-treating, carnival games and more for kids and families! Click here for more.
- Sat, Oct 6-7 Novi Tollgate Farm Pumpkinfest: Enjoy Take a wagon ride to the pumpkin patch to pick your perfect pumpkin. Food, music, farm animals, educational exhibits, and children’s activities. Click here for more.
- Sat, Oct. 13 Auburn Hills Festival In The Woods: Enjoy hayrides, pumpkins for carving, cider and donuts, live music and more! Admission is $2 per person. Click here for more.
- Sat, Oct 13 Northville Great Pumpkin Festival: Enjoy pumpkin painting, bonfire and s’mores, children’s costume contest, story time and sing-a-long, children’s activity stage, beeswax candle making, pumpkin carving. Click here for more.
- Sat, Oct 13 Royal Oak Trunk or Treat: Enjoy trunk or treating, bounce house, face painting, spooky crafts, family photo booth, food & cider, and more! This is a FREE event. Click here for more.
- Sat, Oct 20 Northville Trick Or Treat Trail: Trick or treating for kids ages preschool-3rd grade. Advance ticket sales are sold by specific event time. Click here for more.
- Sat, Oct 20 Southfield’s Boo Bash: Boo at the Burgh is now known as Boo Bash. Enjoy hayrides to the pumpkin patch, ghostly golf and other Halloween-themed games, kids crafts, and trick or treating. Click here for more.
- Sat, Oct 27 Troy’s Trick Or Treat In The Village: Wear your Halloween costume and tour the grounds as you collect tasty treats and make a craft to take home. Click here for more.
- Sat, Oct 31 Oak Park’s Boo Bash: Collect candy down trick or treat street, enjoy cider & donuts, a live DJ, and indoor fall Halloween fun Hosted by Oak Park Parks and Rec. Click here for more.