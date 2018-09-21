Filed Under:2018, fall guide, happenings, metro detroit, oakland county, Orchards

Summer 2018 has come and gone, and this Saturday marks the first day of fall. Check out our list of the best apple orchards, cider mills and events across Metro Detroit to help you kick off the season.

Orchards & Cider Mills 

  • Plymouth Orchards & Cider Mill, Plymouth: Dating back to 1977, Plymouth Orchards & Cider Mill developed into a working organic farm and fall destination for fresh cider and family-oriented activities. Enjoy a cinnamon donut and glass of fresh cider. Take a wagon ride to the pumpkin patch or meander through the hay bale maze. Don’t leave without a fresh-baked pie for the family. Click here for more info.
  • Franklin Cider Mill, Franklin: The Franklin Cider Mill is a one-of-a-kind living piece of history. The donuts sold here are made by an old German recipe brought to this country many years ago. Click here for more info.
  • Parmenter’s Cider Mill, Northville: An Urban Cider Mill located within the Historic homes of Cabbage Town in Northville. Click here for more info.

  • Yates Cider Mill, Rochester Hills: From the very young to old, there’s plenty to do at Yates. In addition to cider and donuts the mill features, a fudge shop, petting zoo, and pony rides. Click here for more info.
  • Blake Farms Apple Orchard, Armada: Blake’s features award winning cider and donuts prepared fresh daily, as well as pre-picked seasonal produce. You can also come out and pick our your own produce. During the fall there are a variety of haunted attractions, like zombie paintball and haunted hayrides. Click here for more info.
  • Erwin Orchards, South Lyon: Award-winning fresh cider, apple and pumpkin spice donuts. U-Pick apples, raspberries, asparagus, sweet cherries, pumpkins. School and group tours. Click here for more info.

Events 

