UPS expects to hire about 100,000 seasonal employees for the upcoming holiday season, the company said in a press release.

Both part-time and full-time seasonal positions, primarily package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers have long been an entry point for permanent jobs at UPS, the company says. UPS says that over the last three years, 35 percent of people hired for seasonal package handler jobs were given a permanent position after the holidays.

