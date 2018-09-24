  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:El-Sayed, Election 2018, Michigan

DETROIT (AP) — Former Michigan gubernatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed is launching a state-based political action committee to boost liberal candidates and causes in the fall midterm elections and beyond.

El-Sayed, who finished second to Gretchen Whitmer in a three-way Democratic primary last month, announced Southpaw Michigan on Monday. He says his group will be different, with a focus on “people, not money.”

The former Detroit health director says the PAC will aim to harness grassroots energy to organize volunteers and give financial support to down-ballot candidates and progressive causes.

El-Sayed also is helping the liberal group NextGen America register young people to vote.

