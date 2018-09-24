  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, clean up, detroit, neighborhoods

DETROIT (AP) — About 10,000 volunteers are expected to help clear alleyways, mow weeds and remove debris from 300 city blocks in Detroit over six days as part of an annual beautification effort.

Life Remodeled says two community gardens also will be built and 500 flowering trees, fruit trees and perennials will be planted beginning Oct. 1 in the west side neighborhood surrounding Central Academy and High School. New bus shelters, softball bleachers, grills and picnic tables also will be installed.

Volunteers will include students from city and suburban schools.

Since 2014, Life Remodeled has mobilized volunteers to help board up over 1,600 vacant houses and remove blight from city blocks.

Founder and chief executive Chris Lambert says the nonprofit brings people together for the greater good.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s