DETROIT RED WINGS
DETROIT, MI – MARCH 31: Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates his second period goal while playing the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena on March 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
LAST SEASON: 30-39-13, 73 points. Fifth place in Atlantic Division.
COACH: Jeff Blashill (104-105-37, fourth NHL season).
DALLAS, TX – JUNE 22: Filip Zadina poses after being selected sixth overall by the Detroit Red Wingsduring the first round of the 2018 NHL Draft at American Airlines Center on June 22, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
ADDED: F Thomas Vanek, G Jonathan Bernier, F Filip Zadina, assistant coach Dan Bylsma.
LOST: F Henrik Zetterberg.
MONTREAL, QC – MARCH 26: Henrik Zetterberg #40 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Montreal Canadiens during the NHL game at the Bell Centre on March 26, 2018 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-2. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
PLAYER TO WATCH: Dylan Larkin. The 22-year-old center was given a $30.5 million, five-year contract to lead the franchise on and off the ice. Larkin led the team with 47 assists and 63 points, surpassing the career highs he set as a rookie two years ago. Without Zetterberg, he will have to do even more this season.
TORONTO, ON – MARCH 24: Jimmy Howard #35 of the Detroit Red Wings keeps an eye on the play against the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at the Air Canada Centre on March 24, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Red Wings 4-3. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Jimmy Howard
OUTLOOK: The rebuilding Red Wings will likely miss the playoffs for a third straight year, their longest drought since 1979-83. Zetterberg’s career-ending back injury was a hit for a franchise that simply can’t replace him this season. Larkin, Anthony Mantha and Andreas Athanasiou, all of whom signed multiyear deals last summer, provide some hope as young, talented forwards. Goaltender Jimmy Howard should be able to keep games close, but a shaky defense and lack of quality depth will be tough to overcome.
MONTREAL, QC – MARCH 26: Anthony Mantha #39 of the Detroit Red Wings looks on prior to a face-off against the Montreal Canadiens during the NHL game at the Bell Centre on March 26, 2018 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-2. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. TMS