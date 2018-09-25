  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    3:30 PMFamily Feud
    4:00 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs

SOUTH BEND (AP) — Authorities say a police officer shot and wounded a young man who allegedly pointed a gun at another officer in northern Indiana.

Lt. Alex Arendt, assistant commander of the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit, says two plain-clothes South Bend Police Department officers spotted a vehicle driving erratically Monday and followed it into the parking lot of a lounge.

Arendt says the officers got out and the motorist pointed a gun at one of them. The man, identified as Kristopher Mingo Flores, was treated at a hospital before being jailed on preliminary charges of being a violent felon in possession of a firearm and pointing of a firearm.

Court records don’t list a lawyer for him. Records say Flores is on probation in Michigan for a robbery in Cass County.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s