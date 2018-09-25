  • CBS 62 Live Video

ALGER COUNTY –– A Sunnyvale woman who was hiking a National Park in Michigan died after falling down a cliff right after taking a selfie of herself, according to multiple media reports.

WLUC reported Tu Thanh Nguyen, 32, of Sunnyvale, was hiking the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore by herself when the incident happened.

Citing Park Service officials, WLUC reported “she stopped about a half-mile east of Grand Portal Point to take pictures of herself, when she fell about 200 feet off the cliff edge to Lake Superior.”

