DETROIT — It’s National Coffee Day in America. Did you know that the U.S. coffee industry currently valued at $48 billion? But according to a new report, it’s not as bustling of an industry in Detroit as it is elsewhere.

The personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2018’s Best Coffee Cities in America and the study found that coffee isn’t nearly as popular in Detroit as it is in the other 99 cities it ranked.

Detroit came in at the bottom of the list and has some of the lowest percentages of people who reportedly drink coffee daily or even own their own coffee pot. Detroit had some of the lowest spending per person on coffee, too.

It came in 98th in “Coffee Cities” in America.

