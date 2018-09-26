Whether you’re on the prowl for a new place or not, sometimes it can be amusing to wander through a luxury listing to see what life could be like if money wasn’t a concern. So what exactly does the top-end of Birmingham’s rental market currently look like – and what glamorous features might one find for these astronomical prices?

We combed through local listings in Birmingham via rental site Zumper to unearth the city’s most opulent listings.

Here are the city’s select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

550 W. Brown St.

First, there’s this condo over at 550 W. Brown St. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it’s 3,526 square feet in size. This living space is currently priced at $6,000/month.

The building boasts garage parking and an elevator. In the furnished unit, you can expect hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, chandeliers, French doors, granite countertops, a breakfast counter, three walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. As stylish as this set-up might appear, cats and dogs aren’t welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

411 S. Old Woodward Ave.

Then, check out this condo located at 411 S. Old Woodward Ave. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it encompasses 1,428 square feet. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Birmingham is approximately $2,100/month, this pad is currently priced at $4,250/month. What makes it so steep?

The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, round-the-clock concierge service, valet service, a roof deck and additional storage space. The unit features hardwood and tile flooring, a breakfast island, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a terrace, built-in storage features, and in-unit laundry. Inhabiting this top-of-the-line home isn’t all-inclusive: pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location has excellent walkability.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1057 N. Old Woodward Ave.

Lastly, there’s this condo located at 1057 N. Old Woodward Ave. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it takes up 1,135 square feet. This stately home is currently listed at $3,500/month. What, exactly, makes it so pricey?

The building boasts outdoor space, garage parking and secured entry. In the unit, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, recessed lighting, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows, a breakfast b & a lounge room. As lavish as this home might appear, cats and dogs are not permitted.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.