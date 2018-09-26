  • CBS 62 Live Video

DETROIT (AP) — A man struck by a pickup truck while waiting at a Detroit bus stop shelter has died.

Two other people at the bus stop in northwest Detroit and the pickup’s driver were listed in stable condition following Tuesday afternoon’s crash. None of their names have been released.

Police are investigating the crash and said Tuesday that the driver lost control of the vehicle, crossed a median and knocked the shelter over.

Detroit Department of Transportation interim director Angelica Jones said in a statement that people waiting for a bus were struck “by an apparently intoxicated motorist.”

