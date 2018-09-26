  • CBS 62 Live Video

(CNN) Detailed on the five pages of Kavanaugh’s calendars for the summer of 1982 are many typical summer activities for a high school student. He went to a Washington Bullets NBA game and to the movies. He notes that he was grounded a few weekends and that “football camp starts” in August 1982.

RELATED: Read: Sworn Declarations In Support Of Christine Blasey Ford

The calendars also show that he listed several parties that summer — including the dates and places. Ford’s name is not mentioned on the calendar, but a “Mark” and a “Judge” show up. Ford says that Mark Judge was in the bedroom during the alleged assault. Judge has said he has no memory of the alleged sexual assault in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

CNN has obtained the 1982 calendar entries submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Click here to view.

