AKRON, Ohio (CBS Local)– Ohio’s city of Akron is at a crossroads as it figures out how to handle the issue of excessive dog barking. Authorities continue to receive calls regarding public disturbances.

The proposed new laws would hold repeat offenders accountable. After a first offense, a consequential fee increases from $100 to $250 in addition to potential jail time of 60 days.

“What we want to see is a stiffer penalty so that repeat offenders of the ordinance will think twice before allowing the dog to continue to disturb the neighborhood,” said Councilman Russ Neal, who is leading the effort.

Neal’s perspective is shared by others involved including Safety Committee Chairman Donnie Kammer, who proposed a higher fee rate as well.

“I would like to see it tougher, especially when residents are calling the city; they are asking for help in regards to the barking dogs,” Kammer told WLWT

Currently, Akron’s city law calls this issue a minor misdemeanor, which is punishable by a $100 fine. The town is in no rush to change the rules according to Neal, who says he wants to have a larger conversation before making any major decisions.