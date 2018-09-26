(CNN) — Now here’s a little story all about how the “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” hit a milestone birthday September 25.

Believe it or not, actor Will Smith reached the big 5-0 on Tuesday.

To mark the day, Smith bungee jumped out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon. The event can be seen on his YouTube channel.

Smith is not the only one with a big birthday.

The year 2018 is filled with celebs who are marking the half century mark (It sounds really old when you say it that way doesn’t it?).

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.