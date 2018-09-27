Comments
DETROIT – Corktown is more popular than ever (thanks, Ford!) and for the biggest loft space around, you can call this new beauty home for a price tag of $1.3 million. There’s three separate bedrooms in the space and three (yes, three) bathrooms in this urban dwelling. There’s great appliances and city views from the large windows.
Take a look at the details:
- Address: 1535 6th St Ste 6, Detroit, Michigan
- Price: $1,398,000
- Square Feet: 6000
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 3 Baths
- Built: 1920
- Features: Contact Mark Krysiak: 248-982-3360 Truly authentic loft living in the former Westinghouse appliance warehouse, this 6000 square-foot residence is the epitome of luxury loft living. Zone residential and commercial for a potential live/work unit.
- Completely renovated in 2017 this 3 bedroom 3 bathroom loft features a gourmet kitchen with Wolf and Miele appliances, original hardwood floors with inlaid tile mosaics, 360 degree views of the city, and indoor parking for 3 cars.
Click here to continue.