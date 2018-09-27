CLINTON TOWNSHIP (AP) — A time capsule buried 30 years ago north of Detroit is expected to be opened as part of Macomb County’s bicentennial celebrations.

County officials say they hope to find documents pertaining to Macomb’s history when the capsule is unearthed and opened Thursday morning in Clinton Township.

The Macomb County Council on Aging created the time capsule and buried the metal box encased in stone with the hope of opening it on the organization’s 50th anniversary this year.

