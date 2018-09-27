Comments
|Detroit
|0
|2
|0
|1—3
|Boston
|0
|2
|0
|0—2
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak (Marchand, Kampfer), 2:52. 2, Boston, Stempniak (Cehlarik, McAvoy), 6:41 (pp). 3, Detroit, Nyquist (Bertuzzi, Rasmussen), 7:49 (pp). 4, Detroit, Cholowski (Nyquist, Bertuzzi), 12:41 (pp).
Third Period_None.
Overtime_5, Detroit, Zadina (Glendening), 0:24.
Shots on Goal_Detroit 11-8-16-1_36. Boston 10-7-6_23.
Power-play opportunities_Detroit 2 of 6; Boston 1 of 4.
Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 0-0-0 (23 shots-21 saves). Boston, Halak 0-0-0 (36-33).
A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:34.
Referees_Peter MacDougall, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Steve Miller, James Tobias.
