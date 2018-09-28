(CBS Detroit) Creators, educators and entrepreneurs took over the Masonic Temple this past Wednesday for TedX Detroit.

2018 marks the 10th anniversary of the event which seeks to inspire attendees on topics like technology, education, entrepreneurship and design.

The ultimate goal of Ted is to spread innovative ideas from local communities to around the globe.

Over 30 speakers and performers took to the stage to educate and entertain, many with ties to Detroit.

“The fact that something this awesome can be here and stand as a beacon of light to the city and to the state, its just outstanding,” said speaker and poet Mikhella Norwood.

This year featured speakers and entertainers included, founder and CEO of the Lip Bar, Melissa Butler, magician, Stuart MacDonald, Dr. Ravina Kullar and more.

“People want to be here, and not just the people who were born here.” said award-winning journalist and Detroit native, Jemelle Hill. Hill has visited the city for several professional reasons this year, and she says that speaks to the growth and transformation happening in the city.

CBSDetroit.com was there to witness it all, and to give you a sneak peek behind scenes.