(CBS Detroit) Ready to spice up your traditional date night? With so much to do across Metro Detroit this fall, we’ve put together a list of suggestions to make your next date night a success.

Erebus Haunted Attraction, Pontiac: This four story tower of terror, features state of the art special effects that feel very real. Can you and your date make it to the end of the half-mile walk through? Click here for more info.

Northville Winery & Brewing Company: Enjoy good food and seasonal drinks at the Northville Winery. Located directly behind, Parmeter’s Cider Mill. The winery has a full calendar of events, live music, and more to enjoy this fall. Click here for more info.

Theater Bizarre, Detroit: The annual Halloween masquerade event takes place at the Masonic Temple. Performers include local and national music acts, burlesque dancers, suspension artists and sideshow “freaks”. Tickets are on sale now. Click here for more info.

Stage Play, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill, Detroit: Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill is a play with music by Lanie Robertson, recounting events in the life of Billie Holiday. Enjoy a complete dinner, with a drinks and enjoy the show. Tickets are on sale now. Click here for more info.

Halloween Dinner Adventure, Detroit: 10/28-10/30, Enjoy a five course dinner at the Whitney, with selected spirits. Then embark on this haunted experience and house tour. Click here for more info.

Detroit Fall Beer Festival: 10/26, Craft beer fans come out to Eastern Market for one of the largest all-Michigan beer tastings in the state. Guests will enjoy entertainment, food, and more goodies available for purchase. Click here for more info.

Avenue Q: In the mood for some date night laughter? Winner of the Tony “Triple Crown” for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book, Avenue Q is a hilarious spoof on children’s television – but for adults. Tickets are on sale now. Click here for more info.