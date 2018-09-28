SOUTHEASTERN MICHIGAN — Expect a cooldown this weekend and for regions north and to the west of Detroit, possibly the first frost of the year, according to reports. While the first frost in Detroit isn’t usually recorded until the first or second week of October, the regions near the metropolitan area may see some frost creeping in Saturday morning.

Be prepared for showers this weekend, too, making it cool and wet until Monday, when we warm up back to the mid-70s.

Take a look at the weekend weather forecast:

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 69. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight

A chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

