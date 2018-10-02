  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Dr. Oz Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Detroit Red Wings, NHL

The Detroit Red Wings have put defenseman Mike Green on injured reserve.

The Red Wings also announced Monday that they assigned left wing Matt Puempel and defenseman Dylan McIlrath to Grand Rapids of the AHL, and assigned right wing Lane Zablocki to Kelowna of the WHL. Detroit also put right wing Evgeny Svechnikov and defenseman Brian Lashoff on non-roster injured reserve.

Green has been dealing with a virus. The Red Wings open the season Thursday night against Columbus.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s