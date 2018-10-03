  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:Dee Virgin, Detroit Lions, nfl

The Detroit Lions have waived cornerback Dee Virgin.

The Lions announced the move Tuesday. Virgin has played in three games for the Lions this season and has been credited with one tackle.

Virgin entered the NFL last season as an undrafted free agent out of West Alabama. He spent time on the Houston Texans’ practice squad.

The Lions acquired him via waivers shortly before the start of the 2018 regular season.

