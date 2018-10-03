NEW YORK — It’s barely October and many retailers are already prepping for Black Friday, the biggest shopping day of the year. Every year the commercial holiday seems to encroach further into Thanksgiving, with major retailers opening earlier in hopes of capitalizing on eager consumers itching to score big deals. But dozens of retailers are bucking that trend.

Sam’s Club, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Costco and H&M are among 60 retailers that have already announced they will, again, remain closed on Turkey Day this year, according to BestBlackFriday.com, which reached out to media representatives for each company over the past month.

“We have never had this many confirmations in early October, and we are expecting the list to grow to over 100 national and well-known regional stores by Thanksgiving Day,” the company said in an emailed statement to Patch.

Below is the latest list of retailers that will be closed on Nov. 22, many of which have at least one location in most — if not all — states.

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Acme Tools

Allen Edmonds

American Girl

At Home

AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)

Big 5 Sporting Goods

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm & Fleet

Bob’s Discount Furniture

Burlington

Christopher & Banks

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

Dillard’s

Dress Barn (majority of stores)

Fleet Farm

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Click here for the full list.