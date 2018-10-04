From a FoodLab open house to a mindful triathlon, there’s plenty to enjoy in Detroit this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

FoodLab Detroit October Open House

FoodLab is a collaboration of locally owned food businesses who support one another as they journey into success. The open house is an informational session for people who want to know more about what goes on at FoodLab. There will be a presentation of current members with sessions focusing on different guiding principles.

Raphael Wright from Neighborhood Grocery and Jesse Bandfield and Edythe Ford from Commons Detroit will explain why they joined, what benefits have come because of FoodLab and inspire others to follow their dreams.

When: Friday, Oct. 5, 9-11 a.m.

Where: Grand River Annex, 19556 Grand River Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Detroit Uncorked 2018

Presented by Detroit Wine Organization and Kroger, Detroit Uncorked is one of the largest wine tasting events in Southeast Michigan and features more than 300 wines. The winery of the year will be named at this event and proceeds benefit Gleaners Community Food Bank.

When: Friday, Oct. 5, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Gleaners Community Food Bank, 2131 Beaufait St.

Admission: $100. More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Wanderlust 108 Detroit 2018

This mindful triathlon brings the community together for a 5K run/walk, a DJ-powered yoga session and a guided meditation walk. Enjoy bonus activities such as a walk through Kula Market or stopping by Wanderlust’s True North Cafe for a snack. Nationally recognized teachers, speakers and music talents are featured at each event. Partial proceeds will go to the Global Fund to fight AIDS.

When: Sunday, Oct. 7, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Belle Isle Park Cricket Fields, 1 Casino Way

Admission: $99. More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.