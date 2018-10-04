  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:court, Michigan, Supreme Court

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Supreme Court is considering a rule that would create local courthouse security committees.

The court will take public comment until Jan. 1.

Local security committees would be led by a judge and include police, the clerk of the court and others who use the building. The committee’s job would be to create policies that improve safety and security.

Courthouse security varies from community to community. Some courthouses have been upgraded and expanded while others have been around since the 1800s. Some don’t have metal detectors at the entrance.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s