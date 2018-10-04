  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:2018, CBS, detroit, Kanye West

DETROIT — Controversial rap superstar Kanye West met with Dan Gilbert this week in Detroit. West Tweeted videos of the dialogue and then sent out a barrage of Tweets about plastic accumulation in the Great Lakes.

West appeared to be meeting with Gilbert at the StockX building in downtown Detroit. The rapper had previously announced he was heading to the Michigan city to meet with the billionaire that was “healing” Detroit.

In a moment appropriate for the somewhat absurd meeting, people can be seen explaining StockX to West using a gigantic (human-sized) iPhone. In a second video, West’s camera captures wall after wall of vehicle sketches.

