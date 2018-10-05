  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:lottery

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Friday:

Poker Lotto

JS-3C-8C-7S-8S

Midday Daily 3

7-3-1

Midday Daily 4

1-9-0-9

Daily 3

5-2-9

Daily 4

9-7-1-3

Fantasy 5

04-16-17-26-34

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

07-09-11-14-20-24-27-34-36-41-42-43-49-51-54-58-60-64-66-67-68-78

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $405 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $253 million

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s