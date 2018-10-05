  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    View All Programs
Filed Under:homecoming, Jim Harbaugh, Maryland, MUS, penn state, University of Michigan Football, wolverines

Michigan’s offensive line has been much maligned in recent years, getting the brunt of criticism for an offense without a consistent running or passing game.

 

gettyimages 1043186936 No. 15 Michigan Aims For Tuneup Versus Maryland Before Tests

EVANSTON, IL – SEPTEMBER 29: Karan Higdon #22 of the Michigan Wolverines runs for the game winning touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on September 29, 2018 in Evanston, Illinois. Michigan defeated Northwestern 20-17. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

“The narrative has been going on ever since I’ve been here that the Michigan offensive line hasn’t been up to the standards that people outside this building would like,” senior offensive tackle Jon Runyan said. “We take that personally.”

The 15th-ranked Wolverines are far from perfect on offense, but their line has been opening holes for Karan Higdon and giving quarterback Shea Patterson time to pass. The defense is giving up an NCAA-low 232.6 yards per game and yet the unit still seems like it has areas of concern.

gettyimages 1043186858 No. 15 Michigan Aims For Tuneup Versus Maryland Before Tests

EVANSTON, IL – SEPTEMBER 29: Shea Patterson #2 of the Michigan Wolverines passes against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on September 29, 2018 in Evanston, Illinois. Michigan defeated Northwestern 20-17. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Michigan (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) hopes playing Maryland (3-1, 1-0) proves to be a confidence-boosting tuneup before playing Wisconsin, at Michigan State and Penn State.

Here are some things to watch Saturday at the Big House:

POSSIBLY PIVOTAL

gettyimages 1043149582 No. 15 Michigan Aims For Tuneup Versus Maryland Before Tests

EVANSTON, IL – SEPTEMBER 29: Cameron Green #84 of the Northwestern Wildcats tries to catch a pass uner pressure from Jordan Glasgow #29 of the Michigan Wolverines at Ryan Field on September 29, 2018 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Michigan rallied from a 17-point deficit last week to beat Northwestern 20-17, giving Harbaugh his biggest comeback victory as a college coach.

“Lot of successful seasons, there’s always a win like that,” coach Jim Harbaugh said.

GET OFF THE FIELD

gettyimages 1025886810 No. 15 Michigan Aims For Tuneup Versus Maryland Before Tests

LANDOVER, MD – SEPTEMBER 1: James Rosenberry #47 of the Maryland Terrapins, along with the entire team, wear #79 sticker on their helmets in memory of former Terrapin player Jordan McNair who died earlier in the year during a workout, before the start of their game against the Texas Longhorns at FedExField on September 1, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Maryland defense has excelled on third down, holding opponents to a 29 percent conversion rate compared to a Big Ten-worst 49 percent last year.

In addition, the Terrapins have only three turnovers and are 10th in the country with a plus-1.25 turnover differential.

“Our defense has been playing very, very well and they’re getting off the field, getting the ball back for the offense,” Maryland interim coach Matt Canada said. “Taking care of the football, ball security, and obviously getting off the field on third down, those are big, big deals.”

FLAG DAY

gettyimages 1043186730 No. 15 Michigan Aims For Tuneup Versus Maryland Before Tests

EVANSTON, IL – SEPTEMBER 29: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines argues with referees during a game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on September 29, 2018 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Michigan and Maryland rank among the worst in the nation at getting called for penalties.

The Wolverines are 120th and the Terrapins are 123rd out of 129 teams, getting flagged nine-plus times a game.

Maryland has lost or given up 362 yards in penalties, including 10 for 118 against Minnesota.

Canada can accept the infractions that come after the snap, but has a problem with the offsides and illegal motion calls.

“It takes no talent to get off on the count, it takes no talent to line up onside,” he said. “Any no-talent issues, we’re talking about that a lot.”

The other ones? Well, things happen.

“Holding, facemask, pass interference. we want guys to play hard,” Canada said. “We’re not going to play with fear. We’re not going to play scared.”

ON THE CHASE

gettyimages 1043170780 No. 15 Michigan Aims For Tuneup Versus Maryland Before Tests

EVANSTON, IL – SEPTEMBER 29: Chase Winovich #15 of the Michigan Wolverines rushes past Gunnar Vogel #73 of the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on September 29, 2018 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich has played up to high expectations since turning down a chance to enter the NFL draft. He has 10 ½ tackles for losses, ranking first in the Big Ten and third in the country.

“He’s gaining a lot of attention,” Harbaugh said. “Sometimes, it’s a blocker and somebody that’s chipping, or there’s two. I remember one time, he got three guys. That’s ultimate respect for the defensive end or pass-rusher.

HOMECOMING

gettyimages 9003072021 No. 15 Michigan Aims For Tuneup Versus Maryland Before Tests

TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 1: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game against the South Carolina Gamecocks on January 1, 2018 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

Harbaugh was not in a mood to chat much at his weekly news conference, but the former Michigan quarterback got fired up when asked what homecoming meant to him.”

“People coming back, whether it’s a reunion or a get-together of family, it’s one of the top words in the English language,” he said.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s