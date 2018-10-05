(CBS) – An elementary school in Ashland, Massachusetts, is banning students from doing the Fornite “Take The L” dance, saying it goes against the school’s core values.

A recent email to parents from David Mindess Elementary School Principal Michael Caira says students have been told the dance from the popular video game is not allowed at the grades 3 through 5 school.

The dance consists of putting the thumb and index finger in the shape of an L and shaking both legs side to side.

Players do it to celebrate eliminating an opponent in the game, but it’s frequently imitated in real life – even becoming a go-to move for Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

The principal says students have been seen grabbing their crotch while performing the dance.

“The dance and its implication of calling another individual a loser is in direct opposition to our Core Values,” Caira writes. “If a student is seen performing this dance in the building they will be disciplined.”

Parents are being asked to talk with their children to make sure they understand the new rule.

Read the principal’s full email below:

Greetings Mindess Community,

Today at lunch and during classroom conversations your children were informed that as of TODAY the Fortnite Loser Dance is NOT ALLOWED at our school. This dance consists of an individual forming an L with their fingers and putting the L to their head while shaking their legs. We have also seen some students grabbing their crotch with their other hand, while performing this dance.

The dance and its implication of calling another individual a loser is in direct opposition to our Core Values. I reiterate it is banned from the Mindess School, this includes in the morning during dance parties, in the lunch room and at recess.

Please take a moment to address this with your children to ensure they understand that this dance will not be tolerated at our school. If a student is seen performing this dance in the building they will be disciplined. There is no reason for students to act in this manner in our building and as stated earlier, the actions portrayed in the dance are in direct opposition to our Core Values.

Thank you for your support as we attempt to assist you in raising children who are kind and respectful individuals.

