A cat belonging to a Montana family that had been missing for a year and a half was reunited with his owner after being found in Nevada over 900 miles away.

The cat, Bobby, was found on Sept. 25 in Fallon, Nevada, according to the Northern Nevada SPCA. In a video, Angela Rudolph, marketing manager at the Northern Nevada SPCA, said after scanning Bobby’s microchip, animal control officers in Fallon contacted the family connected to the microchip.

The family was thrilled. Kyle Preston, 73, who owns the cat, never gave up hope that he would find Bobby one day.

“He has been looking for Bobby for the past year and a half and has been putting out Bobby’s special kitty food to this day every day, hoping that Bobby would just kind of find his way back,” Rudolph said in the video.

Bobby was put on a flight on Friday and taken home thanks to a woman named Barbara who is part of a lost and found pets Facebook group in Bozeman, Montana. The woman happened to hear Bobby’s story, picked him up from Reno-Tahoe International Airport and took him home to Montana.

