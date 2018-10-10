  • CBS 62 Live Video

DETROIT (AP) — City officials have announced an initiative aimed at reducing Detroit’s unintended teen pregnancy rate by educating young people on how to make informed decisions about their own reproductive health.

As part of the iDecide Detroit program, the city’s health department also is working with more than 20 youth-friendly health care providers that offer reproductive health care services to teens.

The iDecide Teen Health Center opened Tuesday at the Butzel Family Center. The health care networks will provide counseling, condoms, birth control, sexually transmitted disease and HIV testing, and pregnancy testing.

The city says that about 1,600 Detroit teens between 15 and 19 become pregnant each year.

