  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMImpractical Jokers
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMThe King of Queens
    View All Programs
Filed Under:lottery

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47

05-12-24-31-35-42

Estimated jackpot: $9.6 million

Poker Lotto

QC-6C-7C-10H-10S

Midday Daily 3

8-1-1

Midday Daily 4

6-6-4-3

Daily 3

0-7-4

Daily 4

5-7-5-4

Fantasy 5

09-13-17-20-33

Estimated jackpot: $191,000

Keno

02-12-20-22-25-30-33-34-38-40-46-50-54-58-59-61-63-64-67-68-69-78

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $548 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $282 million

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s