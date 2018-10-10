Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Classic Lotto 47
05-12-24-31-35-42
Estimated jackpot: $9.6 million
Poker Lotto
QC-6C-7C-10H-10S
Midday Daily 3
8-1-1
Midday Daily 4
6-6-4-3
Daily 3
0-7-4
Daily 4
5-7-5-4
Fantasy 5
09-13-17-20-33
Estimated jackpot: $191,000
Keno
02-12-20-22-25-30-33-34-38-40-46-50-54-58-59-61-63-64-67-68-69-78
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $548 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $282 million
