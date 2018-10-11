  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Detroit Lions, nfl

The Detroit Lions have acquired cornerback Lenzy Pipkins via waivers from the Indianapolis Colts and released linebacker Marquis Flowers.

The Lions announced the moves Wednesday.

Pipkins spent time on the Colts’ practice squad and active roster earlier this season, appearing in one game. He played in 12 games last season for Green Bay.

Flowers has played in all five of Detroit’s games so far this season. The Lions have an open date this week.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s