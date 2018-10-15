DETROIT (AP) — An eastside Detroit church will hold a vigil to remember innocent victims of gun violence.

The Church of the Messiah’s 11th annual Fallen Angels observance will start at 5:30 p.m. Monday with a walk near the church followed by a ceremony. Individuals and community organizations working to help end gun violence also will be acknowledged.

The program includes the names of people killed by gun violence written on paper angels that are placed on the church’s Fallen Angels board. Church of the Messiah pastor the Rev. Barry Randolph says the board has at least 1,000 paper angels on it.

Randolph says “hundreds of people” attend the walk and vigil, which now has become a city-wide event “that helps to bring healing.”

