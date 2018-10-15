  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:2018, best of, chicken, detroit, food

DETROIT  — A popular Detroit wings spot is getting some national attention, thanks to a new roundup of the best of the best.

Thrillist posted their list of the 21 best chicken wings in America and only one Michigan restaurant made the list. It was Sweetwater Tavern in Detroit.

They liked the locally-sourced meats and perfect marinade. Here’s what they had to say about it:

A Bricktown institution housed in one of the Motor City’s oldest buildings (well, at least the original location is… they’ve got four now), Sweetwater ditches the practice of offering a bajillion different sauce options to specialize in only one, and it’s frequently heralded as Michigan’s best wing.

