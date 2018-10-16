LANSING (AP) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded more than $3.2 million in grants to help people in Michigan find housing, make better informed choices about housing and keep their homes.

The housing counseling grants announced Tuesday include $2.3 million to Farmington Hills-based nonprofit credit counseling agency GreenPath . Other funding recipients include the Grand Rapids Urban League, Oakland County Housing Counseling in Pontiac and the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency in Traverse City.

HUD officials say home ownership is the primary way families begin to build wealth. The federal department says Michigan’s home ownership rate is nearly 73 percent. HUD published research last fall that found counseling improves the home-buying and -ownership process.

