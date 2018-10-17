DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – A Detroit-area history attraction is seeking to raise $150 million to help bolster workforce development with digital and experiential learning tools and initiatives.

The Henry Ford in Dearborn announced Wednesday that its already raised more than $90 million as part of The Innovation Project.

The effort seeks to advance innovation, invention and entrepreneurship.

Patricia Mooradian, president and CEO of The Henry Ford, says in a statement they want to “aggressively and intentionally leverage our unique assets, both physically and digitally, to educate, influence and inspire tomorrow’s leaders.”

Fundraising already has led to upgrades at The Henry Ford , which includes the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation and Greenfield Village. Plans include creating an “Innovation and Invention Curriculum” that will be available to students nationwide as well as new exhibitions.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.