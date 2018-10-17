GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) – Shake your – mailbox?

Indeed, that’s the message in many areas of Michigan where mailboxes are attached to posts at the end of a driveway. As another winter approaches, road commissions are reminding residents to check the stability of their mailbox.

A weak mailbox post is no match for snow coming off a plow at 35 mph. The Ottawa County Road Commission in western Michigan says it’s “no picnic” to dig out a fallen mailbox and try to reinstall it in frozen ground.

Alex Doty of the road commission says mailboxes can be a serious hazard along a road and a liability risk for homeowners.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.