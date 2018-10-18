MICHIGAN — As a Michigander, you’re at a higher risk than most other states for identity theft.

With businesses such as Adidas, Best Buy, Delta, Kmart, Macy’s and Sears experiencing data breaches this year, the free credit-monitoring website WalletHub today released its report on 2018’s States Most Vulnerable to Identity Theft & Fraud and found that Michigan is in the top 10 of most vulnerable to identity theft and fraud.

To determine where Americans are most susceptible to such crimes, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across ten key metrics. The data set ranges from identity-theft complaints per capita to average loss amount due to fraud.

Here’s the numbers they found in Michigan:

Michigan’s Vulnerability to Identity Theft & Fraud (1=Most Vulnerable; 25=Avg.)

