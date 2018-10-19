  • CBS 62 Live Video

DETROIT (AP) — Two Detroit-area home health agency owners have been sentenced to prison for their roles in what federal authorities describe as a multimillion dollar scheme to defraud Medicare.

The Justice Department announced the update Thursday on the case against 49-year-old Hafiz Tahir and 44-year-old Tasneem Tahir of Wayne County’s Brownstown Township. A federal judge in Detroit sentenced Hafiz Tahir to 10 years and Tasneem Tahir got six years.

They each were ordered to pay millions of dollars in restitution.

The men were accused of taking part in fraudulent billing for home health services that were never provided between 2009 and 2017. They each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud as well as conspiracy to pay and receive health care kickbacks.

