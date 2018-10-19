Filed Under:2018, arena, Auction, detroit, Joe Louis

DETROIT — This may be your last chance to get a piece of history from the shuttered Joe Louis Arena in Detroit. The iconic red seats are being sold for $50, but this sale will last for just the next two weeks, according to reports.

Other Joe Louis Arena memorabilia will be sold on Tuesday, Oct. 23 via a one-day online auction. The auction starts at 8 a.m.You’ll be able to bid on artwork, signage, iconic red railings from the riverfront entrance, billboards, lighting and locker room fixtures.

To purchase seats, go to TheJoeSeats.com.

