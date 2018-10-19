DETROIT — A 15-year-old Detroit teen faces charges after authorities say he choked and sexually assaulted a girl inside Central High School this month. According to a report from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, the boy took the girl’s cell phone from her desk around 3 p.m. Oct. 8 at the school.

She reportedly went to retrieve her phone from the boy in the hallway when he is accused of choking her, pulling her down the stairs and sexually assaulting her.

“The juvenile has been adult designated, which means upon conviction he can be sentenced as a juvenile, or as a defendant, or the judge can blend the sentence and fashion a juvenile and adult sentence,” Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller said.

He has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, four counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree and larceny under $200.

On Thursday a preliminary hearing was held before Referee Leslie Graves at the Juvenile Detention Facility and a $25,000 cash bond was ordered, pending a preliminary examination scheduled for Oct. 26 before Judge Virgil Smith at the Lincoln Hall of Justice.

