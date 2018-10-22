  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:2018, Denver, gaylord, resort, vacation

Aurora — Construction crews are working six days a week to finish the 1,501-room Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center. The hotel won’t open until December but more than one million rooms are already booked.

gaylord development frame 348 Hotel Isnt Open Yet But 1 Million Rooms Are Booked

“Over a million rooms have been booked, now these rooms have been booked over several years so I know that some people think that we’re booked up and we have no availability, that would be incorrect,” said Rick Medeweff, the general manager for the property.

He said many groups looking to host conventions need to secure their location several years in advance. According to Medeweff, some of the rooms are booked out as far as 2028. More than 80 percent of the conventions booked so far have never been held in Colorado before.gaylord resort Hotel Isnt Open Yet But 1 Million Rooms Are Booked

“So we’re excited about that, that we’re bringing in new people to experience not only Aurora but the Denver Metro area and Colorado in general,” said Medeweff.

 

The massive hotel and convention center is set to open on December 18. In the meantime, the focus is on hiring the approximately 1,200 staff needed to run the place.

A job center is currently being operated out of a pre-opening office located at 6850 N. Argonne Street, Unit 100. There will also be a job fair at the hotel’s convention center on November 2 and 3.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

