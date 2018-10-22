DORAL — The husband of a KFC worker walked into the restaurant late Sunday morning, argued with his 51-yer-old wife just outside Miami and opened fire before turning the gun on himself, according to Miami-Dade police. None of the four other workers in the restaurant were injured.

Police said that the husband was 53 but didn’t immediately identify the couple.

“The victim was working inside a fast food establishment, when she was confronted by her husband,” explained Detective Alvaro Zabaleta of the Miami-Dade Police Department. “During the verbal dispute, he produced a firearm and began shooting at his wife.”

Zabaleta said that the woman was struck several times as she ran to the back of the restaurant in an apparent attempt to escape.

Click here to continue.