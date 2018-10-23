SAN FRANCISCO – Cow’s milk is allegedly a symbol used by white supremacists, according to PETA.

In a recent statement, the animal advocate organization explains that dairy milk has been the drink of choice for supremacists because “the dairy industry inflicts extreme violence on other living beings.”

According to PETA, “some people might be surprised to learn that cows used by the dairy industry are slaughtered after about five years because their bodies are so spent from being kept constantly pregnant.”

The group tweeted a message last week that said: “Cows’ milk has long been a symbol used by white supremacists.” The tweet also included the phrase “One more reason to #DitchDairy.”

The group links this concept to white supremacy by saying cows are controlled by humans, similar to the mindset of a white supremacist.

“Aside from ‘lactose-tolerant’ white supremacists, cow’s milk really is the perfect drink of choice for all (even unwitting) supremacists,” a statement from PETA says.

The statement points to scenes in the movies “Inglorious Bastards” and “Get Out.”

“As when Christoph Waltz’s character in Inglorious Bastards drinks a glass of milk and a character in a pivotal scene of Get Out sips the cow secretion, dairy milk has long been embraced as a symbol of white supremacy,” PETA’s news release said.

VIA cbs17.com